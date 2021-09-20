It is unclear yet what has caused the road closure, however, police have taped off Princes Street.

Both Hanover St and Frederick St have also been taped off and a cordon is in place as police deal with an ‘ongoing incident’ at a building on the Mound.

A bomb disposal unit has been spotted in the area outside the Scottish National Gallery. However, it is believed the police units have now stood down.

A SAS spokesman said they sent two Specialist Unit Response Teams units to the scene this afternoon but they were stood down shortly after.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Scottish National Gallery has announced they have closed due to ‘an issue on site.’ They have said they will reopen on Tuesday morning.

A National Gallery spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the Scottish National Gallery has had to close this afternoon due to an issue on site.

Police tape off the area in Edinburgh as bomb disposal unit spotted (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

"We hope to reopen as normal tomorrow morning. We apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at a building on the Mound, Edinburgh.

"A cordon is in place and surrounding roads are closed, with diversions in place.

“Enquiries are continuing."

Lothian buses are unable to serve Princes Street and part of Frederick Street.

Instead, these buses are being diverted via South St David Street and George Street in both directions until further notice.

Buses affected include services 1, 4, 19, 22, 25, 34.

First Group buses have also announced that services terminating at Regent Road will instead terminate and leave from St Andrews Square due to the police closure of Princes Street.

Edinburgh Trams are operating a part route service between Airport and West End only due to the incident.

More to follow.

