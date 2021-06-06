Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Iain Livingstone authorised a mutual aid deployment of more than 400 officers and staff. Further contingents will leave in the coming days.

The Chief Constable said: “I have authorised the deployment of over 400 Police Scotland officers and staff to support colleagues at Devon and Cornwall Police during the G7 Conference.

“I have consistently made clear the great benefits of close co-operation among policing across the UK.

“This has been evident over many years in Scotland, from the policing operation in relation to the Lockerbie bombing to supporting the Commonwealth Games, and will be seen again later this year during the COP26 summit.

“As the UK's second largest service, it is vital we continue to demonstrate our support in this regard.

“I approved the deployment following careful consideration and it in no way affects Police Scotland's ability to meet the policing requirements of our communities in Scotland.”

