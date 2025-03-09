Vigil is held as boy, 14, due in court over death of Amen Teklay, 15, in Glasgow

Getty Images

A 14-year-old boy will appear in court in connection with the death of Amen Teklay, 15.

Amen, who was an Eritrean refugee, died from fatal injuries on Clarendon Street, Glasgow, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene near St George’s Cross, but the schoolboy could not be saved.

On Thursday, detectives said they were working with “education partners”, and on Friday, it was revealed that it was being treated as a murder investigation.

On Saturday, Police Scotland said two boys, aged 14 and 15 years old, had been arrested in connection with the death.

Amen Teklay, 15, was found dead in Clarendon Street, Glasgow | Police Scotland

The 14-year-old boy has been charged and will appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Amen’s relatives continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Amen’s sister Delina Teklay, 17, told BBC Scotland that the family were Eritrean refugees and her brother hoped to gain UK citizenship and becoming a doctor or an engineer.

She said: “This was very unexpected and shocking for us. I just think this is a dream and I’m going to wake up tomorrow. I’m still in denial.”

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell Jackson said: “Our thoughts remain with Amen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

A vigil was held on Sunday | Getty Images

“I would also like to thank the community for their support so far. Our investigation continues and I would ask anyone, who may have information which could help us and who has not yet come forward, to please contact us.”

Superintendent Christopher Stewart said: “We are continuing to support Amen’s family and continue to engage with the local community affected by this incident.

“There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area, and I would urge anyone with questions or concerns to approach a local officer – they are there to help.”