Vandalism causes roughly £1,500 worth of damage to primary school community garden in Scottish Borders

Police received several reports of vandalism at a primary school in Innerleithen.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 3:05 pm

The reports of vandalism were received by police between Thursday December 30 and Sunday January 2.

The vandalism occurred at St Ronan’s Primary School, where damage was inflicted on the nursery and the community garden.

Police have estimated that £1,500 worth of damage was caused to the community garden.

Police are looking for witnesses or any information that could help them in their enquiries. They are particularly interested in dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area that was taken around the dates that the vandalism occurred.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101 or visiting their online ‘Contact Us’ site at https://www.scotland.police.uk/contact-us/, and quoting incident number 1177.

Alternatively, anyone who has information, but wants to remain anonymous, can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their online reporting tool at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/, where any information you provide will remain anonymous.

Police received a number of reports of vandalism within St Ronan's Primary School in Innerleithen.

