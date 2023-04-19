Up to a dozen people were involved in an incident which left a man seriously injured, detectives said as they bid to trace a man seen running nearby.

The 22-year-old victim suffered injuries to his head and body in the attack at 11.20pm on April 13 in Greenock, Inverclyde. It took place on Dorset Road, near its junction with Oxford Road.

Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said police, who are treating the attack as attempted murder, are “still piecing together details of what took place”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are aware that up to a dozen males were involved in the disorder, but are particularly keen to trace one man who was seen in the area and may be able to assist with our inquiries.

Up to a dozen people were involved in an incident which left a man seriously injured, detectives said as they bid to trace a man seen running nearby.

“He is described as wearing a blue hooded top and was running on Auchmead Road.”

Police Scotland said officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the Larkfield area of Greenock, and checking security camera and dashcam footage.

The victim was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, though his current condition is unknown.

Mr Smith urged anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4036 of April 13.