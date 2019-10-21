Unpaid work for Grangemouth man who punched boy and threatened woman

A man who punched a 15-year-old boy and threatened a woman in a drunken rage was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

Scott Thomson (46) of 4 Carbrook Place, Grangemouth admitted assaulting the boy on August 15 by seizing him by his clothing and punching him on the head to his injury at an address in Grangemouth.

He also shouted at a woman, struggled with her and uttered threats of violence towards her, kicked a bucket of water across the floor and kicked a door.

Sentence had previously been deferred on Thomson for the preparation of a Caledonian assessment but Falkirk Sheriff Court heard he was not considered suitable for such a programme at present.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said Thomson, who had previously been drinking, came across the boy in the common close outside his property and asked him what he was doing.

Ms Fallon continued: “He said he was waiting for his friend to which the accused said ‘No you aren’t’ and grabbed him by his clothing, punching him to the mouth.”

He then turned his attention to the woman telling her he was going to “batter” her.

Thomson kicked a bucket and mop across the living room and when the woman tried to prevent him from entering the kitchen he grabbed her by the arm.

Police later attended and traced the accused in the close where he was observed to be intoxicated and topless.

The court heard Thomson accepted he should not have behaved in the way he did.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said despite the fact Thomson had a “fairly abominable record” he was “just” prepared to avoid imposing a custodial sentence and stressed that the 160-hour community payback order was a direct alternative to jail.

Thomson was also ordered to attend mental health treatment and drug and alcohol counselling and was placed under supervision for three years.

Sheriff Livingston also booked a review to take place in 12 weeks time.