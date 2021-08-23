Two-year-old boy suffers life-threatening injuries in Highlands car crash

A two-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash in the Highlands which left three other people seriously injured.

By Laura Paterson
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:14 am
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:35 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The child was in a blue Peugeot 208 which collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai on the A99 at Occumster, Caithness at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The 25-year-old woman driving and her female passenger, 26, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 44-year-old woman driving the Nissan was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

Police Scotland said the road was closed for around eight hours for a collision investigation.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: 'Concerning' high case numbers may put school return at risk, sa...

Police Sergeant David Miller said: "A young child has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash with three women sustaining serious injuries and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The crash took place at around 4.45pm on the A99 at Occumster in Caithness.

"I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and may have seen either car prior to the crash that you come forward and speak to officers.

"If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police."

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2828 of August 22.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.