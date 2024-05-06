Two Police Scotland officers injured in incident involving man with chainsaw on Scottish street

Two police officers have been injured in a “disturbance involving a weapon” in Paisley.

A 27-year old man was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at around 1pm on Monday after a collision involving a car and a stationary police vehicle in Glasgow Road.

The two officers were treated by paramedics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after a man was captured on video chasing a police officer with a chainsaw at the location.

The video, which also shows a damaged police car, was shared on social media.

The footage shows the man, dressed in a grey top and black trousers, shouting as he runs down the middle of the road carrying the chainsaw. A police officer can be seen running away from the man.

Officers remain at the scene while inquires continue, and Glasgow Road remains closed between Buchlyvie Road and Allanton Avenue, with drivers being asked to avoid the area.

Police are dealing with a live incident on Glasgow Road in Paisley. Picture: Police Scotland

Police say there is no risk to the public, and they are not treating the incident as terrorism-related.

An alert earlier issued by Police Scotland on Facebook said: “Glasgow Road in Paisley is closed between Buchlyvie Road and Allanton Avenue following a disturbance.