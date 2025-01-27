Two pensioners attacked by 'bull-type' dog as man in hospital with face and arm injuries

A 72-year-old man was treated in hospital for injuries to his face and arm

A man and a woman both aged over 70 were attacked by a dog in Dundee at the weekend.

Police Scotland said it received a report that a 72-year-old man and 73-year-old woman had been attacked by a “bull-type” breed dog as they walked in Greendykes Road about 2.10pm on Sunday.

The dog attack took place over the weekend | JTana - stock.adobe.com

The dog was described as being medium-sized and tan in colour.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to injuries to his arm and face. The woman did not require any treatment.

Officers are appealing for information from the public to identify the owner of the animal.