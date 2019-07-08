Two men charged with killing ‘loveliest’ girl in Paisley street race

Two men have appeared in court charged with killing a teenager described as “the loveliest girl ever” in a street race in Paisley.

Shaun Gatti and David Kinnon are said to have caused the death of 15-year-old Robyn Fryar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gatti and Kinnon, both 20, were arrested by officers from Police Scotland on Sunday and appeared privately at Paisley Sheriff Court yesterday.

Miss Fryar passed away at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being struck around 2am as she crossed Glenburn Road close to Fereneze Drive.

Gatti and Kinnon were held in police custody overnight before Gatti, from Paisley, made no plea to the four charges against him during his private hearing. Prosecutors claim Gatti and Kinnon drove “dangerously and did drive at excessive speeds within a 30 miles per hour speed limit and did engage in a race with each other”.

They claim the race resulted in Gatti’s car striking Miss Fryar and leaving his car damaged and her “so severely injured that she died later that same day”.

Gatti also faces charges that he failed to provide his details at the scene of an accident and failed to report the collision to police. He is also accused of trying to pervert the course of justice by attempting “to conceal” his car under a tarpaulin and removing the vehicle’s registration plates.

Kinnon, from Paisley, also made no plea to the single charge against him – causing Miss Fryar’s death by dangerous driving – during his hearing.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy continued the case against both men for prosecutors to investigate further and released them on bail with special conditions.

No future court dates have been set, but both men are expected to go on trial before a jury later this year.

Heartbroken friends took to social media to pay their respects to Miss Fryar.

Abigail Anna Ferguson wrote: “Your an amazing, unbelievable person who I never deserved to have in my life but you were my best friend and I’ll never find anyone like you.”

Ben Morrison posted: “Taken far too soon, loveliest girl ever, rest easy Robyn.”

Head teacher Kevin Henry, from St Andrew’s Academy where Robyn attended, said: “Robyn was friendly, vibrant and considerate. She was a bright girl, highly-motivated and hard-working. She had a strong sense of social justice and loyalty which made her popular with all.”