Two men arrested after 8kg of ecstasy found in pet food packages

The probe by a joint unit of National Crime Agency and Police Scotland officers after Border Force officers discovered the two parcels, containing ecstasy, destined for addresses in Scotland at a postal hub in Coventry.

One containing dog food had been shipped from Belgium. The other, purporting to be cat food, had come from Germany. The two seizures aren’t being linked at this time.

On 27 July, OCP officers moved in to arrest a 26-year-old man in Kirkcaldy in connection with the first package, while a 20 year-old man was detained in the Forfar area on 3 August in connection with the second importation. Police say enquiries are ongoing at this time.

NCA Scotland Operations Manager Rob Miles said: “These drugs have a serious and significant negative impact on our communities – drug deaths in Scotland are still at a very high and tragic level.

“This is why the Organised Crime Partnership is committed to targeting all aspects of drug crime, and in particular the NCA and Police Scotland are working together with Border Force to disrupt the wholesale importation of these deadly substances.”

Detective Inspector Gordon Constable of Police Scotland said: “Tackling organised crime and disrupting the activities of those involved remains a priority for OCP (Scotland) officers.