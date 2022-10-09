Kevin John Kennedy was found with serious injuries in the Kinning Park district at about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a report of an incident on Cornwall Street South in the city's Kinning Park.

The victim – also known as Kevin Jamieson – was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two men arrested over death of Kevin Kennedy

Two men, aged 23 and 28, have since been arrested and are due to appear at from custody in private on petition at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and we will continue to support them at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and support.”