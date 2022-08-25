Two arrested after death of Grangemouth OAP Allan West
Two men have been arrested after the death of a pensioner, police have confirmed.
Police Scotland announced that a 41-year-old and 49-year-old had been arrested in connection with the death of Allan West.
The 67-year-old was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, at about 6.40pm on Monday.
Mr Wells had spent several periods in prison, once for sending a Christmas card to a neighbour describing a sexual act he wanted to perform on her.
He had been jailed previously for threatening or abusive behaviour