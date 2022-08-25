News you can trust since 1817
Two arrested after death of Grangemouth OAP Allan West

Two men have been arrested after the death of a pensioner, police have confirmed.

By Stephen Wilkie
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:52 pm
Police Scotland announced that a 41-year-old and 49-year-old had been arrested in connection with the death of Allan West.

The 67-year-old was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, at about 6.40pm on Monday.

Mr Wells had spent several periods in prison, once for sending a Christmas card to a neighbour describing a sexual act he wanted to perform on her.

He had been jailed previously for threatening or abusive behaviour