Allan West: Two arrests following death of Grangemouth pensioner

Police Scotland announced that a 41-year-old and 49-year-old had been arrested in connection with the death of Allan West.

The 67-year-old was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, at about 6.40pm on Monday.

Mr Wells had spent several periods in prison, once for sending a Christmas card to a neighbour describing a sexual act he wanted to perform on her.