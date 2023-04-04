Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges over 'hush money'

Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in a New York courtroom to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. . (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

The plea came during a brief arraignment as Mr Trump faced a grand jury indictment arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan warned the former president to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest.

Judge Merchan also warned Mr Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he was disruptive, but the former president spoke only a few times to respond to questions.

The arraignment, though procedural in nature, amounts to a remarkable reckoning for Mr Trump after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings.

Any alleged offence punishable by more than one year in prison is called a felony in the US justice system.

The case is unfolding against the backdrop not only of his third campaign for the White House but also against other investigations in Washington and Atlanta that might yet produce even more charges.

A silent and stony-faced Mr Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2.30pm local time without saying anything.

Minutes earlier, he narrated his feelings in real time, describing the experience as "SURREAL" as he travelled from Trump Tower to lower Manhattan to face a judge.

Wearing his signature dark suit and red tie, Mr Trump turned and waved to crowds outside the building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed.

Mr Trump, who was impeached twice by the US House but was never convicted in the US Senate, is the first former president to face criminal charges.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

The investigation is scrutinising six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Mr Trump years before he got into politics.

Mr Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

In the courtroom, Mr Trump sat silently throughout almost the entire hearing. He only spoke when required to, either by pleading not guilty or by answering to the judge when addressed directly.

The judge reminded the former president that if he or any defendant behaved in an unruly or disruptive manner, they might lose the right to be present.

As they made their arguments, prosecutors mentioned Mr Trump "has made threatening posts on social media”.

They referenced social media posts including one that warned of potential "death and destruction" if he faced criminal charges.

The prosecution said they were of concern in these proceedings.

The judge brought proceedings to an end after nearly an hour, at which point Mr Trump stood up and was immediately surrounded by his Secret Service detail.

He then spoke quietly to his lawyers, turned and walked down the centre aisle of the courtroom, and out of the the rear door he had first entered.

In the 34-count indictment released by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Mr Trump is accused of repeatedly falsifying business records to conceal crimes.

Mr Bragg said: “The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

He also said: “Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct.”

He added: “As the Statement of Facts describes, the trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws.”

After Mr Trump’s arraignment, Mr Bragg said the former president falsified business records “with intent to defraud and an intent to conceal another crime.”

“Thirty-four false statements made to cover up other crimes,” he said at a news conference.

“These are felony crimes in New York state. No matter who you are, we will not normalise serious criminal conduct.”

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, attorney Todd Blanche said the judge requested everyone involved in the case to not use language that would incite violence - not just Mr Trump.

Joe Tacopina, another one of Mr Trump's lawyers, said the unsealing of the indictment showed "that the rule of law died in this country".

"While everyone is not above the law, no one is below it either. And if this man's name was not Donald J Trump, there is no scenario we'd all be here today," he added.

They declined to comment on whether Mr Trump was fingerprinted or had a mugshot taken when being processed.