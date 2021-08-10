Troon dog attack: Woman, 81, injured after being bitten by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers

An 81-year-old woman had to have medical treatment after being bitten by two dogs.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 2:49 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at 2pm on Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 in Fullarton Woods, Troon, South Ayrshire, and resulted in the OAP being ibnjured.

Police are appealing for help in tracing the man and woman who were with the dogs when the attack happened.

Police Sergeant Claire Walker of Ayr Police Office said: “The woman was bitten on the legs by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

"She received medical treatment for her injuries and was very shaken by the incident.

"We are keen to trace a man and woman who were with the dogs at the time.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the woods at the time and witnessed the incident, or who has information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 0963 of 5 August, 2021.”

