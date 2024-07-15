Star denies behaving in a way that caused his estranged wife ‘fear and alarm’ over seven-year period

The trial of former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg for alleged domestic abuse will take place in September, a court has heard.

The 32-year-old rugby star has denied behaving in a way that caused his wife, Gillian Hogg, “fear and alarm” over a seven-year period between 2017 and 2024.

He also denies breaching a court order barring him from contacting her.

Stuart Hogg in action for Scotland during a Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield in March last year. Photo: Ross Parker / SNS Group

At a short hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff’s Court on Monday, Sheriff DW Ferguson ordered that Hogg’s trial will take place on September 10.

The trial had been due to take place in July, but defence lawyer Mat Patrick requested that it be delayed to allow the parties more time to prepare.

He told the court there had been “some difficulties” with getting documents disclosed.

Mr Patrick also requested his client be excused from attending a pre-trial hearing on August 26, telling the court that: “Mr Hogg is due to take up employment in France shortly and I would make a motion for his attendance to be excused.”

Sheriff Ferguson granted both requests.

Hogg, who was present in court dressed in a blue sweater, spoke only to confirm his name.

The rugby star is accused of behaviour that caused his estranged wife “fear and alarm” over a seven year period between January 1 2017 and March 30 2024.

The accusations include that he tracked his wife’s movements, monitored her communication with others and repeatedly tried to control family life.

He is also accused of acting in an aggressive manner towards her, and repeatedly accusing her of infidelity, and of breaching a court order by making contact with her.