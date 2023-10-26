Police Scotland say a 49-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man will appear in court

Police have charged feminist campaigner Marion Millar with alleged fraud offences, The Scotsman can reveal.

The force said a 49-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

They have been released and will appear at court at a later date, with a report to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Ms Millar, an accountant, became a high-profile figure in Scotland as a leading critic of transgender law reform.

Noel McIntyre is the other person arrested and charged.

Last year, police revealed they had “received a number of reports relating to potentially fraudulent activity”, with inquiries launched to “establish the full circumstances”.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has now told The Scotsman: "A 49-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man have been arrested and charged with alleged fraud offences.