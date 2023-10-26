Exclusive:Transgender law reform critic Marion Millar arrested and charged by Police Scotland in connection with alleged fraud offences
Police have charged feminist campaigner Marion Millar with alleged fraud offences, The Scotsman can reveal.
The force said a 49-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the case.
They have been released and will appear at court at a later date, with a report to be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Ms Millar, an accountant, became a high-profile figure in Scotland as a leading critic of transgender law reform.
Noel McIntyre is the other person arrested and charged.
Last year, police revealed they had “received a number of reports relating to potentially fraudulent activity”, with inquiries launched to “establish the full circumstances”.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland has now told The Scotsman: "A 49-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man have been arrested and charged with alleged fraud offences.
"They have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."