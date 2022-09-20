Jack Ward was walking Benji in Ayr Road, at the junction with Pleasantfield Road, Prestwick, Ayrshire, when they were hit by the truck at around 9.25am on Friday September 9.

Mr Ward and Benji died at the scene.

Police Scotland’s specialist traffic accident investigators have appealed for information about the tragedy.

Jack Ward and his dog, Benji, both died after they were hit by a lorry in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

Sergeant Scott Gourlay of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Ward at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information or footage should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 0759 of September 9.”