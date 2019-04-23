Thugs smash police car windscreen in Portobello as officers respond to call

Police are hunting two suspects who smashed the windscreen and lights of a marked police car in Portobello as officers responded to a call.

The culprits also caused damage to the bonnet of the police vehicle which was parked up in Bath Street, close to the promenade.

The damaged police car by Portobello promenade. Pic: contributed

The incident happened at about 6:30pm on Monday, April 22 when two officers left the vehicle to respond to a call.

In a statement issued this evening, police said: “While they attended the call extensive damage was caused by two male suspects to their marked police car’s bonnet, windscreen and lights.

The car has now been taken off the road for repairs.”

Chief Inspector Gill Geany, Area Commander for North East Edinburgh, said: “This is shocking piece of vandalism that has taken a police vehicle out of circulation, which will leave officers short of a resource.

“We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible. Portobello Promenade was extremely busy at the time of this incident and we believe a number of people may have witnessed and filmed this happening.

“I would ask anyone who saw this happening, or has any other information that may assist our inquiries, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quiting incident number 4203 of April 22, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

