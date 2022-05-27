Lisa Robertson was brutally assaulted by amateur player Paul Tansey when he kicked off after turning up in a rage at her Edinburgh home

Tansey, 37, also regularly checked up on Ms Robertson’s phone use and repeatedly accused her of cheating on him during the couple’s stormy relationship

The abuse also saw Tansey repeatedly contact the Scotland international by phone and text, attending at her home uninvited and threaten to self harm when the pair eventually split.

Tansey appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive of his partner between July 2020 and May last year.

Celtic FC Women star Ms Robertson, 30, signed for the Glasgow club in 2020 and was on loan at Birmingham last season.

The talented midfielder has also played for Hibernian Women, Glasgow City and Durham Women FC and has earned eight full international caps with the Scotland Women’s national team.

Tansey is the older brother of former Hibs and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths and currently turns out for East of Scotland Premier Division side Penicuik Athletic.

The goal-scoring midfielder, from Dalkeith, Midlothian, has also played for East Fife and several amateur outfits during his career.

Prosecutor Matthew Millar told the court the Crown were accepting Tansey’s guilty plea to an amended charge and are in the process of preparing a written narration concerning the facts of the case.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC said he would hear the narration at the next calling of the case and deferred sentence to next month for the preparation of social work reports.

Defence agent David Storrie said he would reserve all mitigation to next month’s court hearing.

Tansey pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive of his partner Lisa Robertson by monitoring her mobile phone use, utter offensive remarks to her, repeatedly accuse her of infidelity and threaten to self harm.