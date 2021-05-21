Three people arrested after £400,000 found in vehicles in Lanarkshire and Glasgow

Police Scotland confirmed that the people were arrested yesterday, Thursday, May 20, after intelligence lead them to stop the vehicles.
They halted two cars on the M74 near Junction 5 and one van in the Mount Vernon area of Glasgow.
Read More
Two men, aged 39 and 32, have been charged in connection with drugs offences.
The third arrested man, aged 33, will be reported for road traffic offences.
Detective Superintendent Craig Willison said: “This coordinated stop involved a number of officers who have prevented this significant amount of drugs being brought into our local communities.
“We will continue to work hard to disrupt and deter the illegal sale and supply of drugs in Scotland. Anyone who has information about drug crime should report concerns to us via 101 so that we can investigate and take appropriate action."