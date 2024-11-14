Three arrests made after police stop car in Scottish town - and find £5,000 of cocaine

Police officers had responded to a vehicle being ‘driven in a dangerous manner’

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men have been arrested after police stopped a car in Fife and found cocaine with a street value of £5,000.

The incident happened in Glenrothes on Tuesday night.

Police Scotland said officers responded to calls regarding as the car was being “driven in a dangerous manner”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrests were made in Glenrothes (Pic: TSPL)

A police spokesperson said: “At around 8.50pm on Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner in the Bankhead Park area of Glenrothes. A search of the vehicle was carried out by officers and a quantity of cocaine with a street value of around £5,000 was recovered.”