Three arrests made after police stop car in Scottish town - and find £5,000 of cocaine

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Nov 2024, 09:58 GMT
Police officers had responded to a vehicle being ‘driven in a dangerous manner’

Three men have been arrested after police stopped a car in Fife and found cocaine with a street value of £5,000.

The incident happened in Glenrothes on Tuesday night.

Police Scotland said officers responded to calls regarding as the car was being “driven in a dangerous manner”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The arrests were made in Glenrothes (Pic: TSPL)The arrests were made in Glenrothes (Pic: TSPL)
The arrests were made in Glenrothes (Pic: TSPL)

A police spokesperson said: “At around 8.50pm on Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner in the Bankhead Park area of Glenrothes. A search of the vehicle was carried out by officers and a quantity of cocaine with a street value of around £5,000 was recovered.”

Police said three men, aged 32, 30 and 17, were arrested in connection with the drugs find. Inquiries are ongoing.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice