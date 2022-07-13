Three arrested in connection with drug offences following joint operation with West Midlands and West Mercia Police

Three arrests were made as part of the joint operation

Officers executed warrants at a number of addresses in Birmingham and Bromsgrove on the morning of Tuesday, July 12, following an intelligence led investigation into County Lines drug trafficking in the North East of Scotland.

Quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized, with a combined estimated street value of around £64,000.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray, of North East Division CID Proactive, said: “I would like to thank our colleagues at West Midlands and West Mercia Police for assisting with this operation.

“Our partnership approach shows our commitment to disrupting those involved in operating and profiting from the sale of illegal and harmful substances. We will continue to tackle the exploitation of vulnerable members of our communities in the North East of Scotland.”

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, please contact Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”