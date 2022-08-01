Three arrested following drugs recovery in Aboyne

On Friday, July 29, officers searched a property in Carnferg View where a quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £4000, was seized.
Three men, aged 18, 20 and 25, were arrested in connection with the find. They have been released pending further enquiry.
Inspector Keith Greig said: "This operation has resulted in a significant quantity of drugs being taken off our local streets. Police will continue to target and disrupt those involved in the supply of drugs.
“Our work relies on information provided by members of the community, so we encourage anyone with any information relating to drugs misuse or people involved in the supply of controlled drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”