Three arrested following drugs recovery in Aboyne

A quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £4000, was seized.

On Friday, July 29, officers searched a property in Carnferg View where a quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £4000, was seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 25, were arrested in connection with the find. They have been released pending further enquiry.

Inspector Keith Greig said: "This operation has resulted in a significant quantity of drugs being taken off our local streets. Police will continue to target and disrupt those involved in the supply of drugs.