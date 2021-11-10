Podcasts are becoming a staple of everyday life for many of us. We all have our favourite genre, but it can’t be denied that true crime is one of the most prominent.
With such a strong list of true crime podcasts that focus on notorious serial killer now available on various platforms, you’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with choice.
Ted Bundy, Edmund Kemper and The Green River Killer have all been examined at length, with the popularity of true crime rising considerably in the past half a decade. For fans of the genre desperate to know more about specific crimes, podcasts often offer an insight unable to be found elsewhere.
However, finding a series that is destined to keep you listening to episodes you didn’t even know you wanted to listen to can be taxing.
So, if you’re a true crime fan, we saved you the hassle of finding the most popular pods which focus on some of the world’s most evil people by seeing which true crime podcasts are most highly rated on Apple podcasts.