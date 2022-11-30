A teenager who murdered a stranger after a day of drinking on his 18th birthday has been sentenced to life behind bars.

Brian McKillop was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow

Brian McKillop, 19, has been ordered to serve a minimum of 11 years and three months after pleading guilty to the murder and robbery of a 51-year-old man in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal said. The High Court in Glasgow heard McKillop violently assaulted James Britton on October 20 last year by repeatedly kicking him to the head and body and stamping on his head.

The random act of violence lasted upto six minutes until he was unconscious, and was witnessed by passing motorists on Farmeloan Road. One motorist pulled over and phoned 999 before trying to help Mr Britton. She saw his pockets had been turned out and a carrier bag, and its contents were strewn on the pavement next to him.

Medics and police arrived shortly afterwards, and McKillop was arrested despite attempts to flee. He was found to have Mr Britton's prescription medication in his jacket pocket. Blood was found on his shoes and jeans.

Mr Britton was returning from visiting friends when he was attacked. He died of his injuries on 4 November last year at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

