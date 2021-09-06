The teen has been charged with four incidents which took place between July 6 and September 3, 2021 at businesses on Academy Street, High Street, Telford Street and Barn Church Road.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today, Monday, September 6.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Macleod, from Inverness CID, has thanked the public for their assistance in this investigation.

