The mobile phone was discovered hidden inside a toilet roll holder at the secondary school

A teenager has been charged by police after a mobile phone was found hidden in a girls’ secondary school toilet.

The device was found on Tuesday afternoon at a school in Dundee, with police subsequently called to the facility.

It has been alleged hundreds of videos of naked teenage girls were discovered on the phone, having been captured in changing rooms and toilets at the school.

The discovery is understood to have been made by a female pupil at the school, with the find reported to staff.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged as a result of the incident.

Police Scotland said the boy has been charged following a report of voyeurism.

The school involved has not been publicly named.

The mother of the girl who discovered the phone told the Daily Record her daughter had found the recording device when she reached for toilet roll.

"I'm beyond horrified at what's happened to my daughter,” the mother said.

"Something is so wrong with a world where your kids can't even use the bathroom anymore without being violated. It's disgusting.

"She deleted the video of herself straight away and then looked at the camera roll and there were hundreds of videos and images of girls naked in changing rooms and using the toilet.

"She went back to class and handed the phone to the teacher. The school contacted the police who then came to see my daughter last night."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, we received a report of voyeurism at a premises in Dundee.

“A 15-year-old male youth was charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor."