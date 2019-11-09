Teenager assaulted in 'racist attack' near Pittodrie Stadium

Have your say

An 18-year-old man was subjected to racist abuse and assaulted near Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium, police said.

The teenager suffered injuries to his face in the incident at around 5pm on Friday on Pittodrie Lane.

He was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before being released.

The suspect is described as a white man aged in his early 20s, around 6ft, slim, and he had blonde facial hair.

He was wearing dark clothes with a hood up and was riding a black bike.

Police Constable Keri Dunn said: "This was despicable behaviour which will not be tolerated.

"There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident and we are keen to talk to anyone who might have seen anything."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2947 of November 8.