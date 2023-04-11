Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae
A man who died in Perth after being found seriously injured has been named by police, as a teenager appeared in court charged with murder.
By Alison Campsie
Published 11th Apr 2023, 21:03 BST
Cameron Scott Rae, 20, was found injured on South Methven Street at about 9.40pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead a short time later.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
He was due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday .
A 17-year-old youth has also been arrested and released, pending further inquiries.