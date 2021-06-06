Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Princes Street Gardens

Police are investigating after receiving a report that a 16-year-old girl was subjected to a serious sexual assault at an Edinburgh beauty spot on Saturday evening.

By Debbie Clarke
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 12:51 pm
Updated Sunday, 6th June 2021, 1:54 pm

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers were carrying out enquiries into the incident which happened at around 9.50pm last night.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.50pm on Saturday, June 5 officers received a report that a 16-year-old female had been seriously sexually assaulted within Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, on Saturday, June 5. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are carrying out enquiries after receiving a report that a 16-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in Princes Street Gardens yesterday evening. Pic: Google Maps

An area in Princes Street Gardens was cordoned off this morning as police investigated the sexual assault.