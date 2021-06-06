A police spokesperson confirmed that officers were carrying out enquiries into the incident which happened at around 9.50pm last night.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.50pm on Saturday, June 5 officers received a report that a 16-year-old female had been seriously sexually assaulted within Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, on Saturday, June 5. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are carrying out enquiries after receiving a report that a 16-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in Princes Street Gardens yesterday evening. Pic: Google Maps

