Teenage girl arrested after police search finds cannabis haul worth over £200k

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a haul of cannabis seized by police

A teenage girl and two women have been arrested and charged after police recovered drugs in Inverclyde worth more than £200,000.

Officers acting under warrant attended addresses in Oronsay Avenue and Cumbrae Avenue, Port Glasgow, on Wednesday.

A teenage girl has been arrested over cannabis possession | PA

Cannabis with a street value of around £214,000 was recovered during the searches.

Those arrested, aged 16, 48 and 49, are due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court in due course.

Sergeant Gary Arthur, from Police Scotland, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries into this matter.

“Drug misuse brings nothing, but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of Port Glasgow and the wider Inverclyde area that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the community.

