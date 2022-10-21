Police detained the 17-year-old in Edinburgh on Wednesday following a UK-wide manhunt.

He was then transferred to a London police station.

Kane Moses, 19, died after being stabbed in Tottenham High Road near to Holcombe Market on Friday September 30.

Police were called at 5.30pm after reports of "an altercation".

A post-mortem examination ruled Mr Moses died from a stab wound to the chest.

The Met's murder probe is led by Detective Inspector Daniel Catmull who, before the arrest, said: "My heart goes out to the family of this young man.

"They are being supported by specialist officers and I can assure them of my total commitment to finding and bringing to justice whoever was responsible for this brutal attack."

Fatal stab wound: Kane Moses died in London

Witnesses and those with information are asked to call 101, quoting reference 5327 of September 30.