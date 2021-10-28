Teacher in position of trust convicted of sexual abuse of girl, 10, at Fife school

A teacher in a position of trust has been convicted of the non-recent sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl at a residential school in the Burntisland area.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 6:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th October 2021, 6:50 pm

Robert Jennings (66) assaulted the victim at some point between January 1987 and January 1988.

The victim came forward to police as an adult to report the incident to police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jennings was found guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today, and will return for sentencing on Wednesday, 17 November, 2021.

Police welcomed the conviction

The conviction was welcomed by police.

Detective Constable Mhairi Best said: “Robert Jennings was a teacher, and in a position of trust, at the time of the abuse which has undoubtedly had a lasting impact on the victim.

Read More

Read More
Wet Wet Wet set to headline Kirkcaldy’s Breakout festival in 2022

“His behaviour was completely unacceptable and the victim showed tremendous courage in coming forward to the police and making sure he was held accountable for his actions.

“I hope this conviction provides a sense of closure to her and sends a clear message that no matter how long ago a crime was committed, nobody is above the law.

“Police Scotland takes all reports of sexual abuse very seriously and our specialist officers are here to provide support to victims and ensure perpetrators face justice.

"Anyone with information regarding this type of crime can contact Police Scotland through 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V