Tayside crash: 23-year-old woman pronounced dead at the scene of A94 car crash

Police officers in Tayside are appealing for information after a 23-year-old woman died in a fatal car crash near Ardler yesterday.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:54 am
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:10 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The car – a blue Vauxhall Corsa – was driving east on the A94 Coupar Angus to Forfar road when it hit a tree at around 5.15pm.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries, while the 23-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police Scotland is now investigating to establish the circumstances around the accident.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: 'Concerning' high case numbers may put school return at risk, sa...

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, of Tayside’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2992 of August 22.”

The 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A94 near Ardler on Sunday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.