The car – a blue Vauxhall Corsa – was driving east on the A94 Coupar Angus to Forfar road when it hit a tree at around 5.15pm.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries, while the 23-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland is now investigating to establish the circumstances around the accident.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, of Tayside’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2992 of August 22.”

