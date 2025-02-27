John Swinney brands sextortion 'an evil in our society' after girl, 8, targeted online

First Minister says eight-year-olds should not have access to Snapchat as primary school issues warning

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sextortion is “an evil in our society” and eight-year-olds should not have access to Snapchat, First Minister John Swinney has said, after a primary school warned parents about a predator targeting children.

Gilmerton Primary in Edinburgh contacted parents about the risk of pupils being contacted online to manipulate them into sending explicit images, after a mother said her daughter, eight, who attends the school, was a victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child is believed to have been contacted on her personal device while at home.

Parents have been contacted by the school informing them a person has been impersonating pupils on Snapchat. It is understood multiple pupils have been targeted, and a police investigation is now under way.

The head teacher at Gilmerton Primary has written to families urging them to check all pupils' social media accounts and to screen shot, block and report anything suspicious.

Gilmerton Primary School in Edinburgh is warning parents about a predator targeting pupils online to manipulate them into sending explicit images. | Third Party

Speaking to reporters after First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Mr Swinney made reference to Murray Doway, from Dunblane, who was 16 when he took his own life in 2023. It is believed Murray became a victim of sextortion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swinney said: “I have, of course, commented on a previous case of sextortion. I was asked questions about it in relation to the tragedy of Murray Dowey from Dunblane.

“This is an evil in our society that can have terrible consequences.

“So I understand its importance as a consequence of the exchanges I have had on this before. I have raised these issues with the United Kingdom Government.”

He said any crackdown requires “regulation” at a UK level and said he has “confidence” the Labour Government is engaging constructively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether he thought an eight year old should be on snapchat, he replied: “No, I don’t.”

In her message to parents, Gilmerton Primary School head teacher Alet Bouwer wrote: “Dear Gilmerton families, I am writing to inform you that we are aware of an ongoing situation with regards to a person impersonating pupils on social media (specifically Snapchat).

“We are working very closely with our colleagues from the child protection team within Police Scotland on this matter.

“Can I direct you to the page on our website with useful information to keep your children safe online. Please do check all your children's social media accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Screen shot, block and report any suspicious accounts and report this to Police Scotland. We are also more than happy to answer any questions and signpost families to information about online safety."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “An investigation is under way after we received several reports in February 2025 relating to indecent images being shared on an online platform in Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with a number of partner agencies.”

Councillor Joan Griffiths, education, children and families convener, said: “I was shocked and extremely upset to hear that a child has been subjected to this – and disgusted that anyone could be capable of such a thing. I hope whoever is responsible is caught quickly and feels the full force of the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are offering our full support to the child and her family while reminding all parents to remain vigilant and help keep their children safe online. If you have any cause for concern, please contact Police Scotland immediately.”

A Snapchat spokesperson said: “Any sexual exploitation of young people is horrific and illegal, and our hearts go out to the victims in this case. If we are made aware of such activity, whether through our pro-active detection efforts or confidential in-app reporting tools, we remove it, lock the violating account and report it to authorities.