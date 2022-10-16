News you can trust since 1817
Suspected explosion in Dunipace leaves one dead

A man has died after a suspected gas explosion in Dunipace this afternoon.

By Jill Buchanan
3 minutes ago

Emergency services were alerted to reports of a blast at an outbuilding in Northfield Road area shortly after 4pm.

Police Scotland said a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and there was no wider danger to the public.

A spokesperson said the death was being treated as unexplained and there were no suspicious circumstances.

Emergency services remain at the scene in Northfield Road, Dunipace

Police and fire services remain at the scene this evening as investigations continue.