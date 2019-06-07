Suspected drink driver was caught carrying a blade in Hallglen

A dodgy drink driver not only failed to give breath specimens to police he was also caught in possession of a knife in a public place.

Police recieved a call about a disturbance in the area when Richard Murray (36) had supposedly only been trying to help someone who had fallen out of a car.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, he admitted carrying the knife in Westray Terrace, Hallglen, and failing to give two breath specimens to police on December 21 last year.

Murray, 99 Clarendon Place, Dover, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within six months. He was also banned from driving for a period of 12 months.