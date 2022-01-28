Sue Gray partygate report: Release of redacted version of document 'imminent'

The Guardian claims that it was decided this evening that the senior civil servant’s team would send a version of the report into partygate which has had a number of key details taken out, after a request by the Metropolitan Police that she avoid references to matters relating to their investigation.

The news outlet claims senior government sources say the document could be released any time now.

Commander Catherine Roper, who leads the Met's Central Specialist Crime Command, said the timing of the document's release was a matter for the Cabinet Office.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is at the centre of a scandal.

She said the force had asked for "minimal reference" to be made in the report to the "relevant events", in order to "protect the integrity of the police investigation" and be "as fair as possible to those who are subject to it".

Commander Roper said the offences under investigation, where proven, would normally result in the issuing of a fixed penalty notice.

"Individuals who are identified as having potentially breached these regulations will normally be contacted in writing, and invited to explain their actions including whether they feel they had a reasonable excuse," she said.

"Following this process, and where there is sufficient evidence that individuals have breached the regulations without reasonable excuse, officers will decide if enforcement action is appropriate.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government had been "paralysed" by the looming Sue Gray investigation and the subsequent police inquiry into "partygate" as he called for both reports to be published as soon as possible.

The Labour leader said Boris Johnson was unfit for office and the scandal about rule-breaking in Downing Street was distracting him from tackling the cost of living crisis.

He also warned that Boris Johnson was damaging the United Kingdom and the union, with every day he remains as Prime Minister increasing support for Scottish independence.

The police investigation into parties held at Downing Street during lockdown is currently ongoing, with Boris Johnson previously admitting attending one party, which he claimed he thought was a work event.