A sentence for domestic abuse charges has been ruled on for former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg

Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has been sentenced to a community payback order after he admitted abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years.

The ex-Scotland international previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of domestic abuse of his ex-partner, Gillian Hogg when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 4.

PA

He admitted shouting and swearing, tracking her movements and sending her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature.

Hogg was sentenced to a community payback order with one year of supervision and a second five-year non-harassment order when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court for sentencing on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has already been sentenced to one five-year non-harassment order banning him from approaching or contacting Mrs Hogg for five years after he admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting her in June, when one night she received 28 texts from him.

PA

Sheriff Peter Paterson handed him the first non-harassment order when he sentenced him on that charge at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on December 5, and also fined him £600, with an additional £40 victim surcharge.

Hogg had been due to stand trial at the same court in November but pleaded guilty that day to a charge of domestic abuse between 2019 and 2024 at locations including Hawick in the Scottish Borders.

Hogg, who plays for French club Montpellier, now lives abroad and is in the process of a divorce, the court heard that day.

Prosecutor Drew Long said the couple moved to Exeter in 2019 with their three young children, all under three, but Hogg’s “behaviour deteriorated” as he went out partying.

Mr Long said Hogg would “shout and swear and accuse Mrs Hogg of not being fun” for not joining in drinking, and that her family “noticed a change in her”.

In 2022, Mrs Hogg went on a night out and was bombarded with text messages from her husband which “caught the attention of the people she was with”, the court heard.

The following year, the couple moved to Hawick in the Borders, but Hogg used an app to track his wife and “questioned her whereabouts” while she was dropping the children off, Mr Long told the court.

In 2023, Mrs Hogg decided to leave the rugby player and sought advice from a domestic abuse service.

The court heard that in September 2023, Hogg sent so many messages that it led Mrs Hogg to have a panic attack, and Hogg “sent in excess of 200 texts in a few hours despite being asked to leave her alone”.

On February 21 last year, police were called due to Hogg “shouting and swearing” and he was taken into custody and then placed on a bail order stipulating not to contact Mrs Hogg, or to enter the family home.

Hogg retired from professional rugby in July 2023 but last summer it was announced he was returning after signing for Montpellier on a two-year contract.