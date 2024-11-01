Strike threat for Police Scotland forensic and control room workers after pay offer rejected

Forensic specialists attached to Police Scotland could strike after a pay offer was rejected

​Police Scotland staff have rejected a pay offer and warned they will take industrial action if a better deal is not tabled in a stance that has been declared a “wake-up call” for ministers.

The force's forensic specialists, custody staff, emergency control room workers and those in a number of other roles represented by the union Unison voted to reject the Scottish Police Authority's offer by 63 per cent.

The union said the offer would give those earning up to £28,296 an additional £1,344 per year, while those paid more would receive a 4.75 per cent increase.

The force’s forensic specialists, custody staff, emergency control room workers and those in a number of other roles have been involved in the vote. Picture: John Devlin

There would also be a 4.75 per cent increase to disruption allowances, unsocial hours payments, and a handful of other allowances, Unison added.

Other roles affected by the pay offer include call handlers, crime scene officers, counter-terrorism specialists, cyber-crime investigators, digital forensic staff and CCTV operators.

Unison said the SPA's offer failed to address the cost-of-living crisis or recognise the contribution the staff make to keeping communities safe.

Unison Scotland branch secretary David Malcolm said: "Police staff are standing up for fair pay and are prepared to take industrial action, if necessary.

"The Scottish Police Authority's offer does not reflect the impact that rising prices are having upon pay packets, nor the critical part police staff play in keeping us all safe.

"Police staff do the painstaking investigations to ensure criminals can be prosecuted successfully and are the first people the public speak to when they call 999. It's important we invest in them and make sure their pay does not lag behind."

Unison Scotland's lead for police staff, Deborah Clarke, added: "This is the first time police staff have voted for industrial action since the creation of Police Scotland a decade ago.

"This sends a clear message that staff need to be listened to and respected for the essential work they do.

"The SPA needs to put forward a revised offer. Unison remains committed to finding a solution to this dispute."

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents more than 16,500 rank-and-file officers, has already announced that goodwill was being withdrawn as of 5pm yesterday and would continue “until further notice” amid a dispute over pay and conditions.

Scottish Tories shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “It is clear police staff are at their wits’ end after bearing the brunt of sustained SNP cuts to the policing budget.

“The strength of feeling should be a wake-up call for SNP ministers to recognise the reality facing police staff on a daily basis.

“If industrial action is ultimately taken, then it would have serious knock-on effects for public safety in our communities.

“SNP ministers cannot pass the buck on this one and are fully responsible for letting this situation escalate so far.”