Store worker threatened with imitation gun, meat cleaver and hammer in 'frightening' robbery

Police Scotland is searching for three men after a robbery that has been described as “frightening”

An imitation gun, meat cleaver and hammer have been used to threaten a worker in a convenience story robbery in West Lothian.

Police are hunting for three men who were wielding the weapons during the robbery of the Mid Calder Convenience Store on Bank Street around 7pm on Monday.

The trio threatened a store worker with the weapons before stealing several items and fleeing down the footpath to the side of the Fork & Field pub.

No-one was injured in the robbery.

The three men have been described as white and all in their late teens to early 20s.

The first suspect was around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue/black ski mask, camouflage hooded top, black bodywarmer, black joggers, black trainers with a white trim, red gloves with black on the inside and had a black rucksack.

The second man was described as the same height and build, and was last seen wearing a black mask and red glasses. He was also wearing a grey North Face jacket, black joggers, black trainers and was carrying a red holdall.

The third man was described as shorter, around 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, black Nike joggers, black trainers with white trim and had a black Nike bag.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “This was a frightening incident for staff in the shop and it’s vital we trace those responsible. I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the three males or who recognises the description of them to come forward.

“Anyone with private CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cams in and around this area is urged to review the footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”