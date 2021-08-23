Around 4pm on Tuesday, August 17, the owner of a blue Fiat Panda car that was parked on Stoneywood Road found it had been set alight.

The car had been moved a short distance before being seriously damaged by the fire, which made it impossible to drive.

Officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries and are also checking CCTV footage in the area to obtain more details about the incident.

Stoneywood: Police launch investigation after car fire on residential street in Aberdeen

Constable Barbara Townhill said: “I am appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact us.

"Did anyone you know come home smelling of smoke or have you hear anyone talking about the incident.

"Any small piece of information could assist us in our inquiries and I would urge you to pass your information on.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 1472 of August 18.

