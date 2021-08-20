'Stolen' parcels to be returned to owners ASAP after man arrested over alleged Wishaw delivery vehicle theft

Police in Wishaw have arrested a 40-year-old man for the alleged theft of a parcel delivery vehicle earlier this month.

By Liam Smillie
Friday, 20th August 2021, 12:20 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The vehicle, which was full of parcels due to be delivered, was allegedly stolen from Caledonian Road, just off the town’s main street, on Wednesday, August 11.

The police responded to the incident and soon found the car in Harestone Crescent, a residential estate less than a mile from where it was last spotted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A driver was arrested in connection with the incident along with drink driving and other road traffic offences.

The parcels were later recovered by officer working alongside the local council housing team.

Inspector Alan Mulholland said: "On Tuesday, 17th August, officers attended a property on Laurel Drive along with North Lanarkshire Council housing officers.

"A large quantity of stolen parcels were recovered and are in the process of being returned to the delivery company to ensure the rightful owners receive their goods ASAP.”

A message from the Editor:

Inspector Alan Mulholland with a haul of allegedly stolen parcels. Picture: Police Scotland

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.