'Stolen' parcels to be returned to owners ASAP after man arrested over alleged Wishaw delivery vehicle theft

The vehicle, which was full of parcels due to be delivered, was allegedly stolen from Caledonian Road, just off the town’s main street, on Wednesday, August 11.

The police responded to the incident and soon found the car in Harestone Crescent, a residential estate less than a mile from where it was last spotted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A driver was arrested in connection with the incident along with drink driving and other road traffic offences.

The parcels were later recovered by officer working alongside the local council housing team.

Inspector Alan Mulholland said: "On Tuesday, 17th August, officers attended a property on Laurel Drive along with North Lanarkshire Council housing officers.

"A large quantity of stolen parcels were recovered and are in the process of being returned to the delivery company to ensure the rightful owners receive their goods ASAP.”

A message from the Editor:

Inspector Alan Mulholland with a haul of allegedly stolen parcels. Picture: Police Scotland

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.