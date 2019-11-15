Steven Donaldson murder: 'Brutal' killer dead in prison as accomplices' appeal rejected

A man guilty of the savage killing of oil worker Steven Donaldson has died in prison on the same day his co-convicted have their appeals tossed out.

On a day of dramatic developments in the case, The Courier reported Steven Dickie was found dead in HMP Perth this morning on the same day his co-convicted launched an appeal against their sentences.

Dickie and accomplice Callum Davidson were convicted of savagely killing Mr Donaldson at a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in May.

Mr Donaldson was lured to a play park in the Kirriemuir area where he thought he was going to meet his former girlfriend Tamsin Glass before Davidson and Dickie drove him to Kinnordy Nature Reserve where he was murdered.

Dickie and Davidson were sentenced to serve a minimum of 23 and 24 years behind bars respectively. Glass was handed a 10-year sentence for culpable homicide.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed police were made aware of the 24-year-old Dickie's death and that a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be launched.

A SPA spokeswoman said: “Steven Alexander Dickie, 24, a prisoner at HMP Perth has died.

“He was convicted at Edinburgh Court on 30 May 2019. Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

News of Dickie's death has emerged on the same day Davidson and Tamsin Glass - who was convicted of culpable homicide for her part in Mr Donaldson's death - launched a challenge against their sentences.

Glass was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of her former boyfriend, whose child she was reportedly carrying.

However a panel of judges in Edinburgh said they did not consider the sentences of Glass and Davidson to be excessive.

During the trio's trial earlier this year the court heard that Mr Donaldson's spinal court was repeatedly cut by a weapon like a sword, machete, cleaver or axe.

The detective who led the investigation said it was "one of the most brutal attacks" he had ever encountered.