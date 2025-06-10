Staff member taken to hospital after being hurt in Morrisons petrol station robbery

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Published 10th Jun 2025, 07:50 BST
Police Scotland has launched an investigation after the Morrisons petrol station was targeted in a robbery.

A worker at a Morrisons petrol station in East Kilbride has been taken to hospital after the site was targeted in a robbery.

The incident happened at the facility on Lindsayfield Avenue around 12.15am on Monday morning.

The petrol station was cordoned off after the robbery.The petrol station was cordoned off after the robbery.
The petrol station was cordoned off after the robbery. | Adobe

A man working at the petrol station at the time was taken to hospital following the incident.

It has been reported the worker was hit with a bottle during the robbery. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

The petrol station was cordoned off following the robbery, with police launching an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following a robbery at a fuel station on Lindsayfield Avenue, East Kilbride.

“Police received a call around 12.15am on Monday, June 9, 2025.

“Emergency services attended and a male member of staff was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.”

