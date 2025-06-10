Staff member taken to hospital after being hurt in Morrisons petrol station robbery

Police Scotland has launched an investigation after the Morrisons petrol station was targeted in a robbery.

A worker at a Morrisons petrol station in East Kilbride has been taken to hospital after the site was targeted in a robbery.

The incident happened at the facility on Lindsayfield Avenue around 12.15am on Monday morning.

The petrol station was cordoned off after the robbery. | Adobe

A man working at the petrol station at the time was taken to hospital following the incident.

It has been reported the worker was hit with a bottle during the robbery. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

The petrol station was cordoned off following the robbery, with police launching an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following a robbery at a fuel station on Lindsayfield Avenue, East Kilbride.

“Police received a call around 12.15am on Monday, June 9, 2025.