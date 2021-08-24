The dog was found near a playpark.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident after the to Low Water Veterinary Centre in Hamilton called them to alert them to the dog, who the member of the public said had been found alone in the play park on Tuphall Road.

The elderly animal was sadly put to sleep after vets judged that the kindest thing to do was to end her suffering.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Myszor said: “The dog was a geriatric, female, white West Highland terrier.

“She was not microchipped or wearing a collar.

“This poor dog was in an awful condition when she was found. She was emaciated with a skin and ear condition, possible kidney failure and her back legs were no longer working.

“On veterinary advice it was decided that the kindest thing to do would be to put her to sleep and end her suffering.

“We’re keen to find out how the dog came to be in this condition and why she was left alone in the play park when she was clearly unwell.

“Although we appreciate the owner may have meant for the dog to be found, this is not the proper way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“If anyone has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

