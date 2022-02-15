South Bank evacuated: Four bridges over Thames closed due to 'suspicious package'

Police closed four bridges over the Thames today and ordered the evacuation of the South Bank, near the London Eye, over fears of a suspicious package.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:58 pm

Westminster Bridge and Waterloo Bridge, along with the Hungerford and Golden Jubilee footbridges were shut by officers, bringing the traffic in the area to a standstill.

An initial statement released by the Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident just after 11am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It said: “A number of bridges in central London have been closed as a precaution while officers assess an unattended item in the vicinity of South Bank.

They are: Westminster Bridge, Waterloo Bridge, Hungerford and Golden Jubilee footbridges. Please use alternative routes.”

However, an update was issued at around 11.30am saying: “The unattended item has been assessed and was found not to be suspicious.

"Road closures will be lifted imminently. We thank the public for their cooperation."

The London Eye confirmed that the closure had taken place and that the tourist attraction had reopened.

The London Eye was shut down and the area was evacuated.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.