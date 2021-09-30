Soldier stabbed, slashed, bludgeoned and scalded in Edinburgh flat attack

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Dylan Rigby, 20, pleaded guilty to attacking 18-year-old Cobhan McLelland in a two-hour ordeal at a flat in Kidlaw Close in the Gracemount area of the city in March.

After finding McLelland lying in bed with his sister, Rigby barricaded Mr McLelland in the property before stamping on his head, slashing at him with a bottle, scissors and a knife, then pouring boiling water over him, prosecutor Stephanie Ross told the High Court in Edinburgh.

Cobhan McLelland joined the Army aged 16. (Pic: GoFundMe)

He also put scissors in his mouth, threatening to cut off his tongue, as well as terrorising him by making threats to rape and kill him, before armed police swooped on the property, the court heard.

The charge states the attack was to Mr McLelland’s “severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life”, and that Rigby “did attempt to murder him”.

Rigby was remanded in custody for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared and will next appear in court on October 28.

The victim from Doncaster, Yorkshire, left his base at Dreghorn Barracks in the capital after arranging to meet a woman through the dating app.

Cobhan McLelland suffered horrific injuries in the attempted murder. (Pic: GoFundMe)

He serves with 3 Rifles, a Regular Infantry Battalion of around 650 Riflemen which is scheduled to move to Catterick, North Yorkshire, as one of the selected units in the Army’s new Strike Brigades.

