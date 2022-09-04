SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford calls for armed police review in rural areas after Skye 'shooting'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man died after an incident on Skye last month, prompting armed police to be reportedly sent on an 80-mile drive from Inverness.

With a higher gun ownership rate in rural areas, Mr Blackford said that a review is needed to ensure that officers in the Highlands and Islands are best prepared in the event of being deployed to rural or remote areas.

An investigation is currently underway, into the way officers responded, by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Ian Blackford called for a review of armed policing in rural areas of Scotland after the events on Skye

According to the Sun, the Ross, Sky and Lochaber MP said: “I think the key thing we need to do after what happened is to take stock.

“On the basis of what’s happened on Skye we need to review preparedness and what we should be doing to keep our police, front-line workers and communities safe.

“I think it’s right that we review the deployment of armed officers in the rural areas.

“But I recognise until we get the PIRC report, it will be too early to make a judgement on that.”

Three people were taken to hospital following a series of incidents, some of which involved a gun, on Wednesday, August 10.

Officers were called to a property in the Tarskavaig area of Skye shortly before 9am where they found a 32-year-old woman with serious injuries, who was then taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

About half an hour later, gun shots were reported at another property in the Teangue area of the island, about eight miles away, where a 47-year-old man, later named as John MacKinnon, was pronounced dead when emergency services arrived.

Police later confirmed an arrest and a man was charged in relation to the incidents.

Finlay MacDonald appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court charged with the murder of Mr MacKinnon and attempted murder in relation to three other people.